No evidence of bullying in fracking vote, Commons speaker says
- Published
An internal investigation has found no evidence of bullying during a vote on fracking last month, the House of Commons speaker has said.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the atmosphere was "tense" but there was no evidence of "undue influence" on MPs.
Sir Lindsay said the report about the incident would be published shortly.
The chaos surrounding the vote contributed to the swift downfall of Liz Truss, who resigned as prime minister the next day.
Some MPs had claimed Conservative colleagues were manhandled into backing the government but ministers denied this.