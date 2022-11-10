Gavin Williamson: More MPs planned to complain before resignation
Several more Conservative MPs had been ready to make formal complaints about Sir Gavin Williamson's behaviour had he not resigned, the BBC has been told.
Sir Gavin resigned on Tuesday after bullying allegations from two former colleagues were leaked to the media.
But a number of MPs were in discussion about making formal complaints to Conservative head office unless Sir Gavin resigned, the BBC understands.
They are now unlikely to do so.
Separately, the BBC understands that two formal complaints to Parliament's "bullying watchdog" - the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) - have been submitted.
Sir Gavin had a meeting with the prime minister on Tuesday - at his own instigation - at which he tendered his resignation.
It was the first time the two men had discussed the allegations face-to-face.
Despite some reports that Sir Gavin had been "forced" to resign, neither No 10 nor sources close to the former cabinet office minister said Rishi Sunak asked for Sir Gavin's resignation.
Complaints against Sir Gavin first emerged when The Sunday Times published a series of expletive-laden texts he sent last month to Ms Morton, the then-chief whip.
In the texts, he reportedly warns Ms Morton "not to push him about" and said that "there is a price for everything".
An official from the Ministry of Defence later told the Guardian that, during his time as defence secretary, Sir Gavin told them to "slit your throat" and, on another occasion, to "jump out of the window".
On Tuesday, his former deputy, Anne Milton, also claimed he had behaved in a "threatening" and "intimidating" way towards MPs while serving as chief whip.
Ex-Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry has said he told Mr Sunak about Ms Morton's complaint on 24 October, the day before Sir Gavin's appointment.
In his resignation letter, Sir Gavin said claims about his conduct had become a "distraction" but defiantly vowed to "clear my name of any wrongdoing".
Sir Gavin said he refuted the "characterisation" of the claims "about my past conduct" but felt they had become a "distraction from the good work the government is doing".
He added that he had apologised to the recipient of the text messages and would comply with the complaints process.
In reply, Mr Sunak said he accepted the resignation "with great sadness" and thanked Sir Gavin for his "personal support and loyalty".
How Williamson saga unfolded
October 25: Mr Sunak becomes PM and appoints Sir Gavin to the cabinet as a minister without portfolio
November 5: Expletive-laden text messages sent by Sir Gavin to Ms Morton are published by the Sunday Times
November 6: Mr Sunak says the messages are "not acceptable" and acknowledges he is aware of a disagreement between Sir Gavin and Ms Morton
November 7: The PM says he will wait for the results of a complaints investigation into Sir Gavin "before making any decisions about the future"
Later, a Guardian story claims Sir Gavin told a senior civil servant to "slit your throat", when he was defence secretary, something he denies.
November 8: Sir Gavin's texts to Ms Morton are referred to the ICGS, the parliamentary watchdog
Shortly after 20:00, Sir Gavin resigns claiming the allegations against him were becoming a distraction.