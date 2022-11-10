100,000 civil servants vote for strike action
Around 100,000 civil servants have voted to strike over pay and conditions, the Public and Commercial Services Union has announced.
The PCS is calling for a 10% pay rise, better pensions, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms.
The details of national strike action will be agreed at a later meeting if there are no "substantial proposals" from government, the PCS said.
Earlier this week, nurses across the UK also voted to strike over pay.
"Our members have spoken and if the government fails to listen to them, we'll have no option than to launch a prolonged programme of industrial action reaching into every corner of public life," the PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said in a statement.