MP bids to ban beach and beauty spot barbecues
- Published
A proposal to ban the use of disposable barbecues in beauty spots such as moorland and beaches has been introduced to the House of Commons.
Conservative MP, Selaine Saxby, who proposed the idea, argued that the "right to scald a sausage anywhere" was causing "damage and destruction."
The government is unlikely to back the legislation at this stage.
However, there is widespread support among MPs of all parties and ministers are currently weighing up the evidence.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, says it has commissioned research to examine the impact of single-use grills.
"We expect this research to be completed by early next year when we will be in a position to consider further action," a statement added.
But the campaign group, Keep Britain Tidy, argued there was plenty of evidence available already.
The organisation ran a drive to "ban the flaming things" over the summer heat wave - and pointed out that on 21 July, London Fire Brigade experienced its busiest day since the Blitz.
Keep Britain Tidy also carried out a survey of local authorities, which found that of the 105 councils that responded, 83% said that disposable BBQs caused significant issues.
During her speech to the House of Commons, Ms Saxby told MPs about a large fire at Baggy Point, in her North Devon constituency.
She described how a disposable barbecue was picked up by the wind, before starting a fire that burnt 20 acres of gorseland, destroying the habitats and nesting sites of a number of species.
"It could take decades to recover to its former glory," she said.
The Conservative MP also warned that disposable barbecues can cause injuries to children and pets - and one even reignited inside a bin lorry.
She pointed out that France, the United States and the "home of the barbecue", Australia, had all introduced bans.
During the summer heatwave, several supermarket chains temporarily removed the products from their shelves
The then-Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, described their use on dry grass as "clearly insane".
However the government has been reluctant to legislate, instead urging people to act responsibly.
Earlier this year then Environment Minister, Victoria Prentis said: "Disposable barbecues, if used correctly, do not, in themselves, pose a wildfire risk; it is when they are left unattended, or used recklessly, that the risk occurs."
London Fire Brigade said it welcomed the "further debate" on the issue.
"We would like to see quicker action by retailers to ban disposable barbecues ahead of heatwaves to help us reduce the number of grass fires and protect lives and property," a spokesperson added.