Jacob Rees-Mogg's ex-business partner returns as trade minister
Rishi Sunak has been criticised for re-appointing Dominic Johnson as a trade minister 26 days after he was sacked.
The Conservative donor and ex-business partner of MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was given a lifetime peerage so he could serve in Liz Truss's government, but was later dismissed by Mr Sunak.
Labour's Emily Thornberry asked if the appointment was "a joke".
The Lib Dems criticised Lord Johnson for previously failing to publish his register of interests.
The Department for International Trade has been approached for a comment.
Ministers are expected to declare their financial interests within a month of being appointed.
Last month, opposition politicians complained that Lord Johnson of Lainston had failed to publish his interests in India ahead of an official visit to the country.
Speaking in the House of Lords, he later explained he had an "equity in a fund management business that invests in India".
Responding to his re-appointment, Lib Dem international trade spokeswoman, Lord Purvis, said: "Clearly this is a matter of public concern and interest.
"Trust in politicians is already at an all-time low - every incoming minister with the new prime minister must be clear that they have no conflicts of interest, before they represent the country abroad or in the Houses of Parliament."
Labour's former shadow international trade secretary Emily Thornberry, who is now shadow Attorney General, tweeted: "Surely this isn't true. Dominic Johnson has now been reappointed by Rishi Sunak as a trade minister?
"The same Dominic Johnson who was sacked from the role a month ago, and then told British farmers they should convert their farms into offices? Please tell me this is a joke."
Earlier this month, Lord Johnson told Politico the government should be honest with farmers about how trade deals might damage their business and could be helped to transition their buildings into offices.
He also defended his appointment to the House of Lords arguing that he could make "a strong contribution on trade".
Before getting involved in politics, Lord Johnson set up investment firm Somerset Capital with former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Since 2014, he has donated more than £250,000 to the Conservatives and from 2016 to 2019 worked as the party's vice-chairman.
Following his initial appointment as a trade minister by Ms Truss, Labour described him as an "unelected asset fund manager" and "crony party donor".