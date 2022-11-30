Matt Hancock paid £45k for SAS reality TV show
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock was paid £45,000 for taking part in Channel 4 reality show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.
The fee - revealed on the register of MPs' financial interests - is a fraction of the £400,000 he is reported to have got for ITV's I'm A Celebrity.
He will have to reveal his ITV fee in a future edition of the register.
He filmed the Channel 4 show before flying out to the Australian jungle, but it will be screened next year.
Mr Hancock's controversial appearance on I'm A Celebrity ended on Sunday, when he came third. Footballer Jill Scott was crowned queen of the jungle, after a public vote.
The West Suffolk MP remains suspended from the Conservative Party for taking time off from his MP duties for I'm A Celebrity.
He has said he went into the TV jungle to "show what I am like as a person" and has vowed to donate part of his fee to charity.
But he has faced criticism from across the political spectrum, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying he was "very disappointed" by the move.
Mr Hancock defended his appearance on the show to camp mates by saying British politics was now stable with Mr Sunak as prime minister, adding: "Rishi's great, he'll be fine."
But the register of members' interests shows he joined the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins during Liz Truss's short-lived premiership.
He spent 80 hours on the show, which sees celebrities compete against each other in a series of gruelling military training exercises, between 24 September and 8 October.
Parliament was in recess from 24 September, and the Conservative Party conference was held in Birmingham from 2 to 5 October.