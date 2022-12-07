Conservative Party increases membership fees by 56%
The Conservative Party is increasing its annual membership fees by 56% amid a drop in donations.
The cost will rise from £25 to £39, although existing members will see their fees frozen in 2023.
The party does not release membership figures, but based on those voting in recent leadership contests, it is thought to be about 172,000.
Donations to the party fell to their lowest level since 2020, according to the latest quarterly figures.
The party raised £2.9m between July and September.
Conservative party sources said the figures covered the six-week leadership election when donors gave money to leadership campaigns.
Labour raised similar amounts in the same time period, receiving £2.8m including £1.6m from trade unions.
A Conservative Party spokesman said: "An increase to the membership fee, which has been frozen for 16 years, has been agreed.
"Existing members will see their membership fee frozen in 2023 and the new membership fee remains substantially cheaper than Labour's."
Full membership of the Labour Party costs £52 a year, although there are discounted rates for retired people, union members and the unwaged. Students, current and former members of the armed forces and 14-19-years olds can join for £3 a year.
People can join the Liberal Democrats from £15 a year, with concessions, but the "recommended" rate is £72 a year.
SNP membership starts at £1 a month.
The Conservatives also offer discounted membership to those aged under 26 and current or former members of the armed forces.