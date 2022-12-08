Tory MP Julian Knight suspended after sex assault allegation made to police
- Published
Julian Knight has been suspended as a Conservative MP after a report to the Metropolitan Police involving allegations of serious sexual assault.
A party spokesperson said on Wednesday it had taken the step after a complaint to the Met, without commenting on the nature of the complaint.
On Thursday, the Met said in a statement that on 28 October it had received allegations of serious sexual assault against unnamed victims reported to have taken place on unknown dates at undisclosed locations.
The statement added: "On 7 December, a further referral relating to the incident[s] was made and an investigation was launched."
Police said inquiries were ongoing and there have been no arrests.
The BBC has been told that the Conservative chief whip was in touch with Mr Knight on Wednesday evening, when the party whip was suspended.
Before the Met police statement was released, Mr Knight said he had heard "nothing" from the police or Conservative party whips about allegations of misconduct.
Writing on Twitter, he said: "I have heard nothing from the police, the Whips Office or Parliament's Internal Grievance Service, or been the subject of any investigation by the latter. Nor have I ever been warned or spoken to by the Whips office about any allegations of misconduct.
"I believe their withdrawal of the whip is wrong and unjustified.
"Subsequently, I have received what my lawyers advise are explicit threats involving blackmail as well as being at the centre of a campaign of rumour and innuendo.
All matters are now with my lawyers and I will be recusing myself from Parliament until the matter is resolved."
The BBC has tried to approach Mr Knight for further comment.
Mr Knight, who entered Parliament in 2015, is the MP for Solihull in the West Midlands and chair of the Commons culture committee.