What's happening in Parliament next week?

Earlier (10:00), Health and Social Care has a session on ambulance delays and strikes, with evidence from emergency health chiefs and the GMB union talking about waiting times and preparations for ambulance strikes, and what is being done to provide a safe level of emergency cover for the public during strike action after Health Minister Will Quince told MPs it was "likely" the most serious and life-threatening calls, categories 1 and 2, would be responded to. New chair Steve Brine promised more topical hearings - and this is the kind of rapid response hearing he had in mind.