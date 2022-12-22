Rishi Sunak appoints Historic England head as ethics chief
Rishi Sunak has appointed Sir Laurie Magnus, the chairman of Historic England, as his new adviser on ministerial behaviour.
The prime minister has been facing pressure to fill the role, which has been empty since the previous holder quit six months ago.
Sir Laurie has been appointed to a non-renewable five-year term.
He will be responsible for advising Mr Sunak on whether ministers are complying with their conduct rulebook.
However, the prime minister will retain the power to decide whether ministers have broken the code, and on any subsequent punishments.
Boris Johnson's ethics adviser Lord Geidt, quit in June after conceding Mr Johnson may have himself broken ministerial rules over Partygate.
His predecessor, Sir Alex Allan, quit in 2020 after Mr Johnson overruled him over a report into alleged bullying by Home Secretary Priti Patel.
Mr Sunak's predecessor as prime minister Liz Truss signalled during the summer Tory leadership she would not appoint anyone to the role, telling party members "I don't think you can outsource ethics to an adviser".
But Mr Sunak said filling the role was a priority when he took office in October, promising to restore "integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level".