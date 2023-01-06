What's happening in Parliament next week?

Lords (14:30): peers consider important new regulations - Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 (Codes of Practice) (Revision of Code A) Order 2022. These set out the rules for the new Serious Violence Reduction Orders created in the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act, which caused some concern when they were debated in the Lords. The government agreed to pilot them, before they were rolled out across the country. But now there's a regret motion from Lib Dem former Police Officer, Lord Paddick, because every Police force will be allowed to stop people and question them about whether they're subject to an SVRO - which he argues amounts to a massive extension of Police powers.