Rishi Sunak sorry for removing seatbelt to film video
Rishi Sunak has apologised for removing his seatbelt to film a social media clip while a passenger in the back seat of a car.
The PM's spokesman said he had made an "error of judgment" by briefly removing his seatbelt during a trip to the north of England.
The video - to promote the latest round of "levelling up" spending - was posted on Mr Sunak's Instagram account.
The spokesman added the PM "believes everyone should wear a seatbelt".
Passengers can be fined up to £500 for failing to wear a seatbelt when one is available, unless covered by a valid exemption.
These include having a doctor's certificate for a medical reason, or being in a vehicle used for a police, fire and rescue service.