Matt Hancock assault: Police arrest 61-year-old man
A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting former health secretary Matt Hancock on the London underground.
British Transport Police arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of common assault and a public order offence on Tuesday.
Footage posted online shows a man shouting and following Mr Hancock through Westminster Underground station and onto a train.
A spokesperson for Mr Hancock said the incident was an "unpleasant encounter".
"Matt wants to put on record his thanks to Transport for London and the British Transport Police for their extraordinary work," the spokesman added.
Enquiries are ongoing.