Rod Stewart calls on Tories to make way for Labour
Sir Rod Stewart has called on the government to "stand down" and make way for Labour, in an impromptu call-in to Sky News.
The singer-songwriter, 78, phoned in to the broadcaster's "your say" segment discussing problems in the NHS.
Sir Rod said he had never seen the country "so bad".
"I've personally been a Tory for a long time and I think this government should stand down now and give the Labour party a go," he said.
Sir Rod told the programme he had attended a private clinic on Thursday that was basically "empty" and was prompted to call in to the show after hearing about the "ridiculous" situation in the NHS.
"There are people dying because they cannot get scans," Sir Rod said.
He pledged to pay for up to 20 scans "to do some good".
"If other people follow me I'd love it," he added.
He told the broadcaster the "NHS needs to be rebuilt with billions and billions" and that nurses who had been striking over the last two months over pay were "not asking for much".
Sir Rod, who has had six number one hits in the UK charts, said: "Poor nurses, I'm on your side."
He concluded his phone call telling viewers to "change the bloody government".