Kim Johnson: Labour MP apologises for calling Israeli government 'fascist'
Labour MP Kim Johnson has apologised for describing Israel's recently-formed coalition government as "fascist".
The Liverpool Riverside MP made the comment whilst pressing Rishi Sunak over "human rights violations" against Palestinians at PMQs.
She apologised around an hour later, after being ordered to do so by party bosses.
The MP said she acknowledged using the term 'fascist' was "particularly insensitive" given Israel's history.
"While there are far-right elements in the government, I recognise that the use of the term in this context was wrong," she added.
The BBC has been told she was told to apologise by party whips for remarks described as "unacceptable" by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's spokesman.
Israel's new government, formed after elections in November, includes senior ministers from the ultranationalist far right.
There is domestic and international concern it will inflame the conflict with the Palestinians, damage the judiciary and restrict minority rights.
Benjamin Netanyahu, who has returned as prime minister after his Likud party formed a coalition with ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, has promised to pursue peace and safeguard civil rights.
Ms Johnson also apologised for saying that right group Amnesty International had described Israel as an "apartheid state".
"Whilst I was quoting accurately Amnesty's description, I recognise this is insensitive and I'd like to withdraw it," she added.
In his initial response to Ms Johnson's question, Mr Sunak did not directly criticise her use of the word "fascist," but said she had "failed to mention the horrific attack on civilians inside Israel as well".
"It's important in this matter to remain calm and urge all sides strive for peace, and that's very much what I will do as prime minister," he added.
Fellow Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge criticised Ms Johnson's remarks, calling them "unacceptable and dangerous".
She added that the comments were an "insult" to the legacy of Dame Louise Ellman, Ms Johnson's predecessor as Liverpool Riverside MP who temporarily quit Labour over the party's handling of antisemitism allegations under Jeremy Corbyn.
However, the decision by Sir Keir's spokesman to denounce Ms Johnson's language was criticised by Momentum, the Corbyn-supporting left-wing pressure group.
Writing on Twitter, the group accused the Labour leader of an "outrageous abuse of power".
It accused Sir Keir of wanting to "silence wholly legitimate criticism of the Israeli government".