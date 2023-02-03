What's happening in Parliament next week?

Peers will debate amendments on deleting proposed powers to stop and search without suspicion (a cross-party effort led by Labour's Lord Coaker and the Lib Dem Lord Paddick); protecting journalists reporting on demonstrations (Labour's Lady Chakrabati, with cross-party support); and narrowing the circumstances in which proposed Serious Disruption Prevention Orders can be used (a battery of detailed changes proposed by Crossbench peer and former reviewer of terrorism legislation Lord Anderson, and supported by Labour), including preventing the pre-emptive use of SDPOs on people who have not been convicted of anything.