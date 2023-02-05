Union boss Sharon Graham calls on Sunak to intervene on NHS pay
- Published
The leader of a union representing striking ambulance workers has called on Rishi Sunak to intervene in the NHS pay dispute.
On the eve of the biggest week of strikes in NHS history, Unite's Sharon Graham said: "Where is Rishi Sunak, why is he not at the negotiating table?"
It came after the head of the Royal College of Nursing called on the PM to offer a new deal to avert the strikes.
The government insists its £1,400 pay rise for this year is fair.
But Unite and other health unions say the rise fails to reflect rising living costs and needs to be renegotiated.
Health Secretary Stephen Barclay says he has held "constructive" talks with unions over pay for the next financial year, starting in April.
But asked on BBC One's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show about the union's current negotiation with the government, Ms Graham said: "I can categorically say to you we are in no talks at any level whatsoever with the Government about pay in the NHS, and that is a real abdication of responsibility.
Calling on the prime minister to get personally involved in finding a solution, she said: "Instead of doing sort of press conferences about other things, come to the table and negotiate - roll your sleeves up and negotiate on the pay in the NHS, that is what's required."
She claimed that every day that goes by without a solution is putting the health of people at risk.
Monday will see combined industrial action, as members from the Royal College of Nursing will walk out alongside call handlers, paramedics and other ambulance staff - who are members of either the GMB and Unite unions.
The strike will affect non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency.
Tuesday will see members of the RCN union go on strike again. The union represents roughly two-thirds of NHS nurses.
They are taking industrial action over pay, but life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work.
NHS physiotherapists across England will go on strike on Thursday over pay and staffing, and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) says 4,200 members are involved.
And on Friday, thousands of ambulance staff across five services in England - London, Yorkshire, South West, North East, and North West - are striking.