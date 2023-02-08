Volodymyr Zelensky makes history with speech to UK Parliament
Wednesday lunchtime normally sees British MPs shouting at each other across the Commons chamber, at Prime Minister's Questions.
But normal hostilities were suspended this week for the surprise visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and what turned out to be a remarkable Parliamentary occasion.
After a sober and subdued PMQs, which saw Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak presenting a united front in their determination to help Ukraine defeat Vladimir Putin, MPs headed to Westminster Hall for Mr Zelensky's big speech.
The 900-year-old medieval hall was bathed in sunlight from its vast stained glass windows, as MPs, peers, members of the clergy, reporters and assorted dignitaries assembled in an atmosphere of hushed anticipation.
The Ukrainian president was greeted with warm applause, as he walked through the crowd dressed in his trademark khaki shirt and combat trousers, to take seat on the platform, as the more formally attired Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle made the introductions.
It was not the first time President Zelensky has delivered a speech to British MPs. In March last year, 13 days after the invasion of Ukraine, he addressed a packed Commons chamber via a screen.
'Defeating evil'
On that occasion his words were translated. This time he spoke in English, which made his 20 minute address all the more powerful and direct. One or two in the crowd could be seen wiping away a tear.
His speech was full of praise and gratitude for Britain's support, with special mentions for "Boris", the former PM who was watching intently, and "Rishi", who had earlier played host to him in Downing Street. It also had much to say about defeating "evil" and building a world free from war.
But the Ukrainian president was there to deliver one simple message - his country needs modern fighter jets.
He chose to do this with a piece of political theatre and a reference to the visit to Buckingham Palace that was next on his itinerary.
"The King is an air force pilot and in Ukraine today, every air force pilot is a king," he said, before asking an aide to hand him a helmet that belonged to a "real Ukrainian pilot".
As he presented the helmet to Sir Lindsay, he read out the inscription on it: "We have freedom, give us wings to protect it".
The gesture was greeted with loud applause.
'Combat fatigue'
Sir Lindsay had earlier introduced Mr Zelensky with an anecdote about their first meeting, in October 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, when they had shared "much laughter over an English afternoon tea".
As he concluded his speech, Mr Zelensky said: "Two years ago, I thanked you for delicious English tea... I will be leaving the Parliament today thanking all of you in advance for powerful English planes."
On his way out, the Ukrainian president shared a handshake with Mr Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and a few other MPs, including Mr Johnson.
If his aim had been to stiffen the resolve of his allies in Britain, then it succeeded, judging by the reaction of MPs afterwards.
"He sent a very important message to the world that we cannot allow combat fatigue to set in," said Conservative MP Alex Shelbrooke, leader of the UK delegation to the Nato Parliamentary assembly.
Labour's Stephen Doughty, a member of the all-party Ukraine group, who has recently visited the country, was among those left with a sense of awe.
"He's the real deal. You don't get many leaders quite like that in the world."
'Incalculable symbolism'
It was Mr Zelensky's Churchillian "V for victory" sign at the end of his speech - as the Ukrainian national anthem played in the background - that was the most powerful moment for the Labour MP.
Particularly, the MP said, as the stained glass windows that bathed the whole occasion in light are a memorial to the staff and members of both houses of Parliament who died in the Second World War.
"The symbolism of that is incalculable."
Foreign leaders have addressed both Houses in Westminster Hall before.
Charles De Gaulle, the wartime leader of the free French, was the first in 1960. Since then the historic venue has played host to Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama, among others.
Volodymyr Zelensky was the first leader of a country at war to be given the honour - and his speech will live long in the memory of those that were there.