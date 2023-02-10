TSSA transport union suspends bosses after bullying probe
The TSSA union has suspended five senior figures, including its interim boss, after a report found harassment and bullying within its ranks.
The lawyer-led inquiry found the union's leadership had "enabled" poor behaviour through "wilful blindness, power hoarding and poor practices".
The union said the suspensions would allow "necessary further investigation and decisions to be made".
It added that it was committed to acting upon the report's findings.
In a statement, the union said it wanted to "apologise unreservedly to all of those who have been bullied, harassed or affected".
The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) represents thousands of railway, ferry, and bus staff and is affiliated to the Labour Party.
Its membership includes control centre and ticket office staff, as well as engineers and workers in various support roles.
Interim boss
The report, published on Wednesday, was commissioned by the union last September following allegations of sexual harassment against its then general secretary Manuel Cortes.
The Guardian has reported that Mr Cortes denied any wrongdoing and apologised for any hurt caused by his behaviour.
Labour peer Baroness Helena Kennedy KC, who wrote the report, was asked to investigate behaviour across the union, and how it deals with complaints.
Mr Cortes retired as general secretary in October, with Frank Ward taking up the role on an interim basis.
In its statement on Friday, the union said that its executive committee had been made aware after the report's publication that Mr Cortes was still being employed by the union.
This had not been previously known by the committee, the union said, adding that Mr Cortes was among the five staff members who have now been suspended. The BBC has approached him for comment.
'Toxic' culture
In her report, Baroness Kennedy said she had taken evidence from over 50 people and uncovered a "series of appalling incidents" within the union.
These included incidents of inappropriate and sexual touching, sexual assault, coercive behaviour and the humiliation of staff, she said.
Those giving evidence described the culture within the union as "toxic", "sexist", "vindictive" and "misogynistic", she wrote.
"I also heard evidence of failings in due process, natural justice and governance," she added.
The TSSA said after the publication of the report on Wednesday, that the president and treasurer of the executive committee had stood down.
The Trades Union Congress, an umbrella body for unions, said Baroness Kennedy's report "must lead to genuine culture change". Its general secretary Paul Nowak has demanded a meeting with the TSSA to "discuss next steps".