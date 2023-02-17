What's happening in Parliament next week?

Lords: From 14:30, there will be a rapid third reading rubber stamping of the Public Order Bill - where the government has lost votes on eight amendments. And as that heads back to the Commons for MPs to consider the changes peers have made, enter the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill, for its second reading debate. Peers don't strike down government legislation at this stage, but, as ever, watch out for early warning of the amendments which will be attempted at later stages of debate.