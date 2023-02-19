Brexit: Protocol deal must work for all of Northern Ireland - Mordaunt
- Published
Any deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements must work for all communities in Northern Ireland, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt has said.
The Commons leader also told the BBC an intervention by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Northern Ireland Protocol was not "entirely unhelpful".
The protocol came into effect in 2021 and aims to ensure free movement of goods across the Irish land border.
Instead checks are conducted between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.
Unionist parties oppose the protocol and argue that placing an effective border across the Irish Sea undermines Northern Ireland's place within the UK.
But a majority of members of the Stormont assembly are in favour of the protocol in some form remaining in place.
Negotiations between the UK and the European Union to try to resolve issues with the protocol have been going on for more than a year.
However, sources suggest a deal could be sealed as early as next week.
Following the latest round of talks on Saturday, Mr Sunak warned an agreement was "by no means done" and said there were still "challenges to work through".
In an interview with the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Ms Mordaunt said any deal on the protocol had to pass the seven tests set out by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
The DUP is preventing a government from being formed in Northern Ireland in protests over the protocol and says its tests must be met for it to end its boycott of Stormont.
Ms Mordaunt said: "If this deal does not pass those tests, it won't work, it's as simple as that."
She added: "What my colleagues might say and what they might do in a hypothetical vote, that is irrelevant unless it works for the whole of Northern Ireland."
Some government insiders expect a debate and vote on a protocol deal in the House of Commons soon, with Tuesday seen as the most likely day - although the plans are said to remain "fluid".