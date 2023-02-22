Tony Blair and William Hague call for digital ID cards for all
- Published
Sir Tony Blair and Lord Hague have called for everyone in the UK to get digital ID cards as part of a "technological revolution".
In a report, the former Labour prime minister and Conservative leader argue that government records "are still based in a different era".
The idea of introducing ID cards has been controversial.
As PM, Mr Blair passed laws for a compulsory ID card but it was later scrapped by the coalition government.
Opponents of identity cards have raised concerns about civil liberties and what they see as unnecessary data collection and intrusion by the state.
However, in their report, Sir Tony and Lord Hague, who faced each other at the dispatch box as party leaders, argue digital ID cards would make it easier and more secure for people to access services and for the government to understand their needs and better target support.
"In a world in which everything from vaccine status to aeroplane tickets and banking details are available on our personal devices, it is illogical that the same is not true of our individual public records," they write.
They suggest such a scheme could allow people to prove their identity, age, driving license, right to live and work in the UK and even their educational qualifications.
In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Lord Hague called for the UK to "redesign the state around technology", warning that other countries were "forging ahead".
"We're in the fastest period of innovation in the history of human civilisation… The UK has to be one of the leaders in that field," he said.
Sir Tony said countries ranging from Estonia to India already had digital ID systems.
He acknowledged there were "threats and difficulties with this technology revolution" but politicians also needed to understand its potential.
"You need a programme for government that is done on a basis that assembles a new national purpose so that it goes across the party lines and so that even through changes of government you're still in the same direction, with the same ambition," he told the programme.