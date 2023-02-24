Bernard Ingham: Margaret Thatcher's press chief dies aged 90
Sir Bernard Ingham, the former press secretary to Margaret Thatcher, has died, his family have announced.
Known for his straight-talking approach, Sir Bernard served in Downing Street throughout Baroness Thatcher's premiership from 1979 to 1990.
The former journalist, who was 90, died after a short illness surrounded by his family on Friday lunchtime, a statement said.
His son John said: "My family will miss him greatly.
"To the wider world he is known as Margaret Thatcher's chief press secretary, a formidable operator in the political and Whitehall jungles.
"But to me he was my dad - and a great dad at that. He was a fellow football fan and an adoring grandfather and great grandfather."
Born in Halifax on 21 June 1932, Sir Bernard left school at 16 and made his name as a campaigning journalist for the Hebden Bridge Times and later the Yorkshire Post.
He wrote columns for the local Labour Party newspaper, labelling the Conservative governments of Edward Heath and Alec Douglas-Home as enemies of the workers.
In 1965, he moved to London to become an industrial correspondent for the Guardian.
After being passed over for promotion, Sir Bernard joined the civil service as a government press officer, positioning himself as a bitter enemy of "spin" and criticising those who practised the "black art".
During Labour's years in power, he worked for left-wingers Barbara Castle and Tony Benn, whom Sir Bernard described as "stark staring mad".
In May 1979, when the Conservatives swept to power, he was chosen to become chief press secretary for the new government.
Some doubted the former Labour campaigner could work for a Tory leader. But Lady Thatcher, like Sir Bernard, was an outsider.
He would handle the media for Lady Thatcher throughout her premiership.