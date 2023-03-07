New laws to stop migrant crossings announced
- Published
A new law aimed at stopping migrants from entering the UK illegally has been announced by the home secretary in Parliament.
Suella Braverman said the Illegal Migration Bill "stop the boats which are bringing tens of thousands to our shores".
More than 45,000 people entered the UK via Channel crossings last year, up from around 300 in 2018.
The government believes stopping small boats is a key issue for voters.
Under the new law, the home secretary will have a "duty to remove" those entering the UK via illegal routes.
This will take precedence in law over someone's right to claim asylum - although there will be exemptions for the under-18s and those with serious medical conditions.
Mrs Braverman told Parliament the arrivals were "in flagrant breach of our laws and the will of the British people".
She added: "For a government not to respond to waves of illegal migrants breaching our borders, would be to betray the will of the people we have been elected to serve."
She also noted the UK had given sanctuary to people seeking refuge from countries including Afghanistan and Ukraine.
Ahead of the announcement, the prime minister's official spokesman said more safe and legal routes would be created once the small boat crossings had been stopped.
Asked if it would not make more sense to increase the routes first, he said: "Certainly we don't think it is right to introduce those routes at a time when you don't have clarity on the numbers coming into the country."