PM Rishi Sunak publishes details of tax paid
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has published the details of his UK tax affairs after promising to be open about his finances.
The records show he paid more than £1m in UK tax over the previous three financial years.
Mr Sunak first said he would publish a tax return during his unsuccessful campaign to be Tory leader last year.
He faced calls to be transparent about his finances after it emerged his wife, Akshata Murty, had non-dom status.
The release came as MPs question former Prime Minister Boris Johnson over whether he misled MPs on Partygate.
Mr Sunak is thought to be one of the richest MPs in Parliament and his wealth is something opposition parties have often used as a political attack line.
The tax records show Mr Sunak earned £4.7m in total over the previous three financial years, taking income and capital gains into account.
In the last financial year alone, 2021-2022, the prime minister earned more than £1.9m in income and capital gains.
Earlier this month, during a trip to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr Sunak said he had been too "busy" to publish sooner.
But speaking in Parliament a few weeks ago, Labour backbench MP Richard Burgon questioned why the prime minister had taken so long to publish tax returns.
He said: "People want transparency in our politics, especially because the prime minister is the richest prime minister in history and because of the concerns there have been."
In his first speech as PM outside Downing Street, Mr Sunak promised to lead a government of "integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level".