Nigel Lawson: Reforming chancellor dies aged 91
Former Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson has died at the age of 91.
Best known for his role as chancellor during the 1980s, Lord Lawson held several cabinet posts under Margaret Thatcher and served as Conservative MP for Blaby from 1974 to 1992.
PM Rishi Sunak called Lord Lawson a "transformational chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others".
Lord Lawson is survived by six children, including Nigella Lawson, a food writer and celebrity cook.
The prime minister posted a picture of himself as chancellor with the caption: "One of the first things I did as chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk."
"My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time," Mr Sunak added.
Former prime minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to Lord Lawson, calling him "a fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism".
In a series of tweets Mr Johnson praised him as "a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams.
"He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."
Before entering politics, Nigel Lawson was a successful financial journalist - and continued publishing regular articles in the Telegraph and Spectator until as recently as November last year.
He would go on to be one of the "big beasts" of Margaret Thatcher's cabinet.
Mrs Thatcher put him in charge of the Treasury in 1983, when he set out on a wide-ranging programme of tax reform.
He was a leading figure in the drive to privatise a number of state-owned companies.