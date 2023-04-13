Suella Braverman not fit for office, says Tory peer Warsi
Suella Braverman is "unfit" to be home secretary, according Tory peer Baroness Warsi.
The peer, the UK's first South Asian cabinet minister, claimed the home secretary turns "almost every issue into a cultural race war".
"if it's deliberate she's unfit for office and if it's because she can't communicate she's still unfit for office," Baroness Warsi said.
Ms Braverman's spokesperson said she would "not shy away from hard truths".
Baroness Warsi has previously criticised the home secretary of using "racist rhetoric" and "emboldening racists" when announcing policies on small boat crossings and grooming gangs.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, she also cited an ongoing row over the home secretary's office raising concerns about Essex Police seizing golliwog dolls from a pub.
Baroness Warsi said the home secretary isn't "able to communicate on these very important issues".
"I don't know how she manages to get herself down these cu-de-sacs," she said.
Baroness Warsi, who chaired the Conservative Party between 2010 and 2012, added: "This is not the kind of way in which you expect the home secretary to speak."
A Home Office spokesperson said: "The home secretary has been clear that all despicable child abusers must be brought to justice.
"And she will not shy away from telling hard truths, particularly when it comes to the grooming of young women and girls in Britain's towns who have been failed by authorities over decades.
"As the home secretary has said, the vast majority of British-Pakistanis are law-abiding, upstanding citizens but independent reports were unequivocal that in towns like Rochdale, Rotherham and Telford cultural sensitivities have meant thousands of young girls were abused under the noses of councils and police.
"That's why we have announced a raft of measures, including a new police taskforce and mandatory reporting, to ensure this horrific scandal can never happen again, and bring members of grooming gangs to justice for the victims."