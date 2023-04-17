Sunak investigated over declaration of interest
- Published
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is being investigated by Parliament's standards watchdog over a possible failure to declare an interest.
Mr Sunak is being investigated over whether a declaration of interest was "open and frank", under rules set out by the commissioner for standards.
The BBC understands the probe relates to a childcare firm his wife has shares in.
The commissioner decides whether an MP has broken rules after an inquiry.
