What's happening in Parliament next week?

Main debate: Report and third reading of the Illegal Migration Bill - with new amendments to toughen up the bill and prevent judges, whether British or European, from preventing deportations. They have been introduced following pressure from the backbench Common Sense Group of Conservative MPs, and there may be pressure from former ministers like Robert Buckland and Tim Loughton, who have their own amendments to create "safe and legal" routes for migrants. Watch out for an interesting amendment from former Prime Minister Theresa May and former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith to exempt victims of modern slavery from the removal provisions of the bill.