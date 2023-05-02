Sue Gray chose not to engage with Labour job inquiry, minister says
- Published
Senior civil servant Sue Gray has chosen not to be interviewed as part of a Cabinet Office inquiry over talks with Labour about a senior party role, a minister has said.
Ms Gray was offered a job as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff in March.
A government appointments committee is investigating whether she breached civil service rules over the move.
Earlier, Sir Keir said he was confident Ms Gray had not broken any rules.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden issued a written statement to the House of Commons on Tuesday containing an update into the circumstances leading to the resignation of Ms Gray.
In the statement, Mr Dowden said: "Ms Gray was given the opportunity to make representations as part of this process but chose not to do so."
Mr Dowden added: "I am unable at this stage to provide further information relating to the departure of Ms Gray whilst we consider next steps."
The BBC has been told that Ms Gray's focus is the independent Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) and she has "fully cooperated with" them and "given them all the details requested".
Acoba provides the final judgement on Ms Gray's departure.
The watchdog is to recommend how long Ms Gray, who investigated Covid rule-breaking gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic, should wait before being allowed to take up the job with Labour.