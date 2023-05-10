Ministers to ditch deadline to scrap retained EU laws
The government is to ditch its plan for thousands of EU-era laws to expire automatically at the end of the year.
The plan - dubbed a post-Brexit bonfire - would see laws copied over to the UK after Brexit expire in January, unless specifically kept or replaced.
Critics of the bill had voiced concern that important laws would fall away by accident.
But minsters have now said the cut-off point will be replaced with a list of laws to go by the end of 2023.
In a statement, the business department said it would make the change through an amendment when the Retained EU Law Bill returns to Parliament next week.
Labour called the move a "humiliating u-turn," accusing ministers of trying to "rescue this sinking ship of a bill".
The UK incorporated an estimated 4,000 EU laws into UK law to minimise disruption to businesses when the UK officially left the EU in 2020.
Since September 2021, it has been reviewing this body of legislation to identify opportunities to give British firms an edge over European competitors.
The Retained EU Law Bill, introduced during Liz Truss's premiership, would have introduced a 31 December cut-off date for the laws to expire, unless the government replaced or decided to retain them.
But opposition parties, trade unions and campaign groups cast doubt on whether the deadline was realistic, given the huge workload in reviewing the legislation.
In a statement on Wednesday, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch acknowledged the deadline had created "legal uncertainty" for businesses.
She added that the "growing volume" of EU laws identified during an ongoing audit of laws carried out by civil servants meant the process had started to prioritise reducing legal risk over "meaningful reform".