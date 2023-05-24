Rishi Sunak decides not to order inquiry into Suella Braverman speeding row
- Published
Rishi Sunak has said Suella Braverman's handling of a speeding offence did not breach ministerial rules and would not be investigated.
The home secretary was caught speeding last year and asked officials for advice on arranging a private course.
Opposition parties had called for an inquiry into whether she had breached ministerial rules.
But after discussion with his ethics adviser, Mr Sunak said he thought an investigation was not necessary.
In a letter to Mrs Braverman, Mr Sunak said he had decided "these matters do not amount to a breach of the ministerial code", after speaking to his ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus.
Mr Sunak said while action could have been taken to avoid "the perception of impropriety", he was nevertheless reassured that Mrs Braverman took "these matters seriously" and had "expressed regret".
In her letter to Mr Sunak, Mrs Braverman said she regretted speeding but insisted "at no point did I try to avoid sanction".
"My actions were always directed toward finding an appropriate way to participate in the speed awareness course, taking into account my new role as home secretary and the necessary security and privacy issues that this raised," Mrs Braverman wrote.
Ms Braverman had been accused of breaching ministerial rules by asking civil servants to help her with the speeding offence, which was a private matter.
The ministerial code requires ministers to ensure "no conflict arises" between their public duties and their private interests.
Earlier this week, the home secretary admitted speeding, paying a fine and taking penalty points on her driving licence, but insisted she was "confident nothing untoward happened".
The Liberal Democrats have branded Mr Sunak's decision "a cowardly cop-out".
"Sunak is too weak to even order an investigation, let alone sack his home secretary," Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said.