Civil servants call off planned strike over pay
Civil servants have paused planned strike action after the government offered to engage in "meaningful talks" over pay.
Members of the Prospect union were planning to walk out on 7 June across government departments.
The FDA union, which represents senior civil servants, has also suspended a ballot for industrial action which was due to start on Tuesday.
Unions are calling for pay to reflect the rising cost of living.
Other workers including rail staff, nurses, junior doctors and teachers have also walked out this year, as wages struggle to keep up with rising prices.
Last month, the government published new plans for an average 4.5% pay increase for civil servants, with an additional 0.5% for lower pay bands.
Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - dipped slightly from above 10% to 8.7% in April but remains high.
Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect union, which has more than 32,000 civil service members,said: "We have agreed to pause our planned strike action in the civil service because the government have communicated their willingness to engage in meaningful talks.
"Throughout this dispute, we have made clear that our members should not be treated worse than other workers in the public sector and that they deserve a pay deal that recognises the cost-of-living crisis that began last year."
However, he added that the union would maintain action short of strike, including only carrying out duties listed in employees' contracts and an overtime ban, "and review that position in light of the talks that are promised".
FDA general secretary Dave Penman said: "The decision to ballot for national industrial action over pay was taken by the FDA for the first time in 40 years.
"It was intended to send a clear message to the government that enough was enough, as they had failed to demonstrate that they valued the civil service equally with the rest of the public sector. The invitation to talks is the first indication that this message has been heard."
But he said if the talks did not deliver for members "the union stands ready to proceed with the ballot for industrial action that we have prepared for".
In April, more than 130,000 civil servants who are members of the PCS union went on strike over pay, pensions and job security. The union is calling for a 10% pay rise.