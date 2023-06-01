Government defies Covid inquiry over Johnson WhatsApps
- Published
The government is to launch a legal challenge over the Covid inquiry's demand for WhatsApp messages and documents.
Officials missed a 16:00 deadline to disclose messages between Boris Johnson and his advisers during the pandemic, as well as his diaries and notebooks.
The government has refused to disclose some of the material, arguing it is not relevant to the inquiry's work.
But the inquiry's boss says deciding what is relevant should be her job.
Crossbench peer Baroness Hallett, the inquiry chairwoman, says she needs to see the messages to see if they are relevant to the inquiry's investigation into how the government handled the pandemic.
But the government says handing over the requested material would undermine ministers' right to privacy when discussing policy matters.
The Cabinet Office, which is taking the lead for the government, has said it will apply for a judicial review. This means a judge will decide whether the inquiry had overreached its legal powers to demand evidence.
On Wednesday, Mr Johnson said he had handed over all the material requested by the inquiry to the Cabinet Office.
He urged the Cabinet Office to submit it to the inquiry in full without redactions, adding that he would do so himself "if asked".