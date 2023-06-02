Boris Johnson to give Covid inquiry unredacted WhatsApps
Boris Johnson has said he is giving his unredacted WhatsApp messages directly to the Covid inquiry.
It comes a day after the government said it would seek a judicial review of the inquiry's demand that it hand over messages from the former prime minister and other officials.
Mr Johnson said he understood why it was taking legal action but added that this was not his decision.
He said he was "perfectly content" for the inquiry to see his messages.
In a letter to the head of the Covid inquiry Baroness Hallett, Mr Johnson said he would be sending her "all unredacted WhatsApps I provided to the Cabinet Office".
These messages date back only to April 2021 - more than a year into the pandemic - because Mr Johnson's phone was involved in a security breach and has not been turned on since.
Mr Johnson said he would like to send the inquiry messages pre-dating April 2021, but that he had been told he could no longer "access safely" his old phone,
He said he would like to "test" the advice received from the security services and has asked the Cabinet Office for assistance in turning his old phone on securely.