MP Charlotte Nichols says Labour not acting on sexual misconduct
A Labour MP has accused her party of "choosing not to act" on allegations of sexual misconduct by its MPs.
Charlotte Nichols said Labour's hierarchy knew about allegations against current MPs, but "can't even keep our own house in order".
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's World At One, she said there was an "underlying absolutely rotten culture at Westminster" around sexual misconduct.
Labour said the party would "swiftly and fully investigate" any allegations.
Ms Nichols said the party had to be "shamed" into suspending Swansea West MP Geraint Davies after allegations that he subjected younger female colleagues to unwanted sexual attention were published by the Politico news website.
"It was damage limitation from the party's point of view," she added.
"But they have known about this sort of behaviour - not just from him, but from others as well - for a very long time. And they have chosen not to act," she said.
Mr Davies has said he does not recognise the allegations, but added: "If I have inadvertently caused offence to anyone, then I am naturally sorry."
Under questioning, Ms Nichols said her party's response to allegations against a frontbench Labour MP who was accused of sexually assaulting a female MP had been "been utterly inadequate".
The case was investigated by the Metropolitan Police, which announced in May it had ended its inquiry "at the victim's request".
In a statement responding to Ms Nichol's interview, Labour said it "would strongly urge anyone with a complaint to come forward so that allegations can be swiftly and fully investigated and action taken.
"The party has ensured that there is a wide range of support available to complainants, to provide confidence and confidential guidance throughout the disciplinary process."