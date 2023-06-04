UK has to reduce reliance on hotels to house migrants, says Robert Jenrick
- Published
The UK has to "reduce its reliance on hotels" for housing migrants and asylum seekers, immigration minister Robert Jenrick has said.
Speaking to the BBC, he said the system was "taking away valuable assets" for businesses.
He added it was "fair and reasonable" to ask asylum seekers to share rooms in hotels in some circumstances.
It follows a dispute between asylum seekers and a local council over their temporary accommodation.
Last week, about 40 asylum seekers were offered space in a central London hotel, but refused to enter after being asked to sleep "four people per room".
Asked about the case on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Mr Jenrick said the government did not want to be using hotels but added "where we are using them, it's right that we get good value for money for the taxpayer".
"And so if single adult males can share a room, and it's legal to do so, which will obviously depend on the size of the accommodation, then we'll ask people to do that," he said.
He said the UK could not be allowed to be "perceived as a soft touch".
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made reducing the numbers coming to the UK illegally one of his key priorities.