Sue Gray could start work for Labour in autumn
- Published
Former senior civil servant Sue Gray could take up a job as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff in the autumn.
Ms Gray quit the civil service in March, prompting fury in government and claims rules had been broken.
The government wanted to stop Ms Gray working for Labour for a year - with a further six months of restrictions.
However, reports suggest government advisers are recommending she could start the job six months after leaving the civil service.
The BBC has been told the same by someone with knowledge of the process.
The independent Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) has been looking into the appointment and will provide a final judgement on Ms Gray's departure.
Ms Gray has held some of the most senior roles in the civil service and is best known for leading an investigation into the Partygate scandal, which contributed to Boris Johnson's downfall as prime minister last year.
Her decision to leave the civil service after being offered a job with the Labour Party sparked anger among some Conservative MPs, particularly allies of Mr Johnson who said the news raised questions about the impartiality of Ms Gray's report on the former prime minister.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden ordered an internal investigation - separate to Acoba's inquiry - into the events surround Ms Gray's resignation.
Under the civil service code, officials of Ms Gray's seniority must wait a minimum of three months before taking up outside employment.
Senior civil servants, as well as ministers, are expected to check with Acoba about any employment they wish to take within two years of leaving government.
Acoba provides advice and can recommend a delay of up to two years in starting a new job, but it has no power to block appointments.
However, Labour has said the party and Ms Gray will abide by Acoba's recommendations.