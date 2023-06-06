Prince Harry: British press and government at rock bottom
Prince Harry has accused the press and the government of being at "rock bottom" in his High Court privacy case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).
In a witness statement, Prince Harry said journalists were harming democracy by "getting into bed" with the government to "ensure the status quo".
He later gave evidence in person in the High Court.
MGN denies using unlawful methods, including phone hacking, to find out sensitive information about him.
By appearing in the witness stand, Harry has become the first senior royal to give evidence in a court of law since the future Edward VII in 1891.
In a written statement issued to the High Court, he said: "Democracy fails when your press fails to scrutinise and hold the government accountable, and instead choose to get into bed with them so they can ensure the status quo.
"In my view, in order to save journalism as a profession, journalists need to expose those people in the media that have stolen or highjacked the privileges and powers of the press, and have used illegal or unlawful means for their own gain and agendas.
"I feel that I need to make sure that this unlawful behaviour is exposed, because obviously I don't want anybody else going through the same thing that I've been going through on a personal level.
"But also on a national level as, at the moment, our country is judged globally by the state of our press and our Government - both of which I believe are at rock bottom."
Harry alleges about 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010 contained information gathered using unlawful methods, and 33 of these have been selected to be considered in the court case.
The 55-page statement is critical of the broader tabloid press, while there are also specific claims levelled against MGN - the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The People.
The Duke is bringing claims against the publisher alongside Coronation Street actors Michael Turner - known professionally as Michael Le Vell - and Nikki Sanderson, as well as Fiona Wightman, the ex-wife of comedian Paul Whitehouse.
The claimants allege unlawful methods were used to obtain information for stories and say senior executives must have known about it and failed to stop it, which MGN denies.
The publisher has either denied or not admitted each of the claims. MGN also argues that some of the claimants have brought their legal action too late.