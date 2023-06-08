Boris Johnson has Partygate inquiry findings ahead of report's publication
- Published
Boris Johnson has been given the findings of an MP-led investigation into whether he misled parliament over Partygate.
The Privileges Committee is examining whether the former PM purposefully misled Parliament over lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.
In evidence given in March, Mr Johnson admitted misleading Parliament, but denied doing it on purpose.
He now has two weeks to respond to a "warning letter" sent by the committee.
The letter details the criticisms it intends to make of Mr Johnson, along with any evidence which supports them, the BBC understands.
If the committee finds that Mr Johnson did mislead Parliament, it could recommend his suspension from the House of Commons for 10 days or more, triggering a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.
The letter will also inform Mr Johnson of any proposed penalties that the committee will suggest for MPs to approve.
MPs would be asked to endorse the findings, via a vote in the House of Commons.
Mr Johnson now has two weeks to reply. His response will be considered by the committee before it finalises its report - this is expected to happen by the end of June.
A spokesperson for the committee said it was "proceeding in accordance with its previously published procedure. Under that procedure, if the committee decides to criticise Mr Johnson, it will not come to a final conclusion until it has taken into account any further submissions from Mr Johnson."
Mr Johnson has been approached for comment.