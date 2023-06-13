Nadine Dorries keeps party waiting on by-election
Former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries has not yet officially resigned as an MP, putting a by-election to replace her on hold - to the frustration of the Conservative Party.
The Conservatives will give notice for two by-elections on Wednesday.
Boris Johnson and Nigel Adams quit last week, triggering votes to replace them.
Voters will go to the polls next month in Mr Johnson's Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat, and in Mr Adams's Selby and Ainsty seat.
The possible polling dates are 13 July or 20 July, with the latter more likely.
But a third by-election in Ms Dorries's constituency is currently on hold.
Last Friday, Ms Dorries - a close ally of Mr Johnson - said she would resign her Mid Bedfordshire seat, with immediate effect.
But she is yet to tender her official resignation. This is done by writing to the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.
Conservative sources say Ms Dorries remains an MP.
The Conservatives - who are trailing Labour in national polls - wanted to conclude swift campaigns before Parliament's summer recess and for any political pain from the by-elections to be short and sharp.
But if Ms Dorries keeps her party waiting, she could force them into a potentially divisive by-election later on - for example, ahead of the autumn party conference season.
And in the meantime, as she remains a member of Parliament, she can turn up in the House of Commons chamber to make her views known.
Anything she says would be covered by parliamentary privilege, allowing her to be outspoken on any issue, without fear of legal consequences.
The report on whether Mr Johnson misled MPs over lockdown parties is expected to be published later this week and debated by MPs soon after.
If she so chooses, Ms Dorries could take part in that debate. It is not clear what her intentions are, though.
If her formal resignation is tendered soon, it could still be possible for all three by-elections to be held on 20 July.
But while she keeps her party waiting, the capacity for mischief exists.
A Conservative Party source said: "We don't know why Nadine hasn't resigned.
"But we don't want to hang around, we want to get on with those things."