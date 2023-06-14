Just Stop Oil faces first use of new police powers
- Published
The first test of the new law on disruptive protests came within hours of the House of Lords vote - and within the shadow of Big Ben.
At 1000 BST on Wednesday, around a dozen protesters carrying Just Stop Oil placards began a slow march towards central London's Parliament Square, across Westminster Bridge.
Within minutes, two police vans arrived and officers - walking backwards while speaking to the protesters, explained the new regulations.
They were asked to move to the pavement where they were told it was "fine" to continue their protest.
After polite conversations - with one officer explaining it was a "final warning" - they complied.
The Lords voted through the new regulations on Tuesday evening despite an attempt by Green Party peer Baroness Jones to block them.
The regulation lower the threshold for what kind of protest activity is considered "serious disruption".
The new law follows last month's passage of the Public Order Act, legislation designed to beef up police powers to clamp down on protests judged to be disruptive.
Ministers said the new regulations were needed because the police lack clarity on when their other powers could be used.