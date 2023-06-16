Boris Johnson asks allies not to vote against Partygate findings
- Published
Boris Johnson has asked his supporters not to vote against a report that found he intentionally misled parliament.
Several of the former PMs allies, including Nadine Dorries, have said they will oppose the Privileges Committee's report in a Commons vote on Monday.
Another ally, James Duddridge, said he had spoken to Mr Johnson and "he doesn't want there to be a vote".
If passed, the motion strips Mr Johnson of his right to a parliament pass.
MPs are due to debate the Privileges Committee's conclusion that Mr Johnson deliberately misled the House of Commons and committed contempt of parliament.
The committee's main recommendation is that Mr Johnson should be suspended from Parliament for 90 days, but he has already stood down as an MP.
Sources close to Mr Johnson said the privileges report "has no practical effect" and that supporters would speak in the debate but would not be told to vote against it.
Tory MPs will be given a free vote on the motion, which is expected to pass, with Labour, the Lib Dems and the SNP.
The opposition parties could force a vote on the motion, whether Conservatives want one or not.
This would mean MPs would have to publicly reveal whether they back the committee's findings, which reveal how many were prepared to support Mr Johnson.