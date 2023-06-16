What's happening in Parliament next week?

The Main Debate is the Report and Third Reading of the Finance Bill - the measure which enacts the changes in Jeremy Hunt's Budget. Nerd note: this is not a pure "money bill", because it includes some measures about data-sharing with other countries and allowing the Inland Revenue to delve into online banking communications and data. In practice this doesn't make very much difference - and this will still count as an "Aid and Supply Bill" which peers are not allowed to amend.