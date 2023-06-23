What's happening in Parliament next week?

Lords: (15.00) It's day one of Report on the Illegal Migration Bill. This has had a pretty frosty reception from peers in earlier debates and several votes are expected. There's a front bench Labour attempt to add a "sunset clause" to time limit the provisions of the Bill. Labour's Lady Chakrabati fronts a cross party amendment on compatibility with international law. Labour's Lord Hunt and Crossbencher Lady Buttler-Sloss have an amendment to protect potential and recognised victims of trafficking from detention or removal. If time allows there might be a further vote on campaigner Lord Dubbs amendment on the treatment of child migrants.