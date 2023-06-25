NHS plans: Sunak says expansion means 'more doctors, nurses, and GPs'
The NHS is set to undergo the "largest expansion in training and workforce" in its history, Rishi Sunak has said.
Speaking to the BBC, the prime minister said the plans would reduce "reliance on foreign-trained healthcare professionals".
It comes at a time of record-high waiting lists in the NHS and junior doctors set to stage a five-day strike next month.
The full plans are expected to be published next week.
Writing in the Sunday Times, he said the NHS Long Term Workforce plan would take place over 15 years.
He said it would involve technology like artificial intelligence and "innovations such as virtual wards".
The new package of measures could see apprentice-doctor roles brought in to fill NHS staffing gaps in England.
It would mean school leavers could enrol to become doctors without having to pay to go to university.
The plan also aims to expand the nurse apprenticeship scheme that already exists.
On the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show, he said the plans would "mean people can have confidence that the doctors and nurses and GPs that we all need will be there".
Mr Sunak said the "long-term workforce plan" would mean the NHS can recruit doctors, nurses and GPs "not just today but for years into the future to provide the care that we all need".
Pushed on the length of time it would take to see the results of the changes, he accepted it could take "five, ten, fifteen years for these things to come through", but that did not mean it was not the right thing to do.
Reducing waiting times in the NHS is one of the five pledges announced at the start of the year by the prime minister.
In the first half of this year, the number of patients waiting for consultant-led elective care in England grew to 7.4 million, up from 7.2 million in January.
In March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, there were about 4.4 million people in the UK on an NHS waiting list.
Mr Sunak was pushed by the BBC on failing to secure a pay deal which would avert the strike action by junior doctors.
The action by the BMA union is the longest yet, and is being held between 13 and 18 in protest over pay. It has rejected at 5% pay rise, which it describes as not "credible".
He said had he had reached agreements with "over half a dozen NHS unions" and was required "to make difficult decisions as prime minister".
"When it comes to public sector pay, I'm going to do what I think is affordable, what I think is responsible," he said.