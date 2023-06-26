Second Milton Keynes Tory member defects to Labour
- Published
A Conservative member on Milton Keynes City Council has defected to Labour - becoming the second Tory to make the switch in the past two weeks.
James Lancaster said the Tory response to the latest Partygate video was "the final straw".
Fellow Conservative Joe Hearnshaw defected to Labour two weeks ago.
The Conservatives said they were "disappointed he has chosen to join Labour" just seven weeks after being re-elected as a Tory.
First elected in 2019 with a majority of 564, Mr Lancaster retained his Tattenhoe ward seat last month just 146 votes ahead of his Labour rival.
"When I first stood it was as a Conservative candidate because I believed they were the party that could deliver prosperity and opportunity for all," he said.
In the recent local elections he felt he was "just about able to defend the record of the 'Local Conservatives' as we were called", Mr Lancaster said.
"The final straw for me was the disgraceful response to the video of Conservative staff drinking and dancing at a Christmas party in breach of Covid lockdown rules."
The video, published by the Mirror earlier this month, showed a party at the Conservative Party HQ in December 2020 when London was in Tier 2 restrictions.
Housing Secretary Michael Gove apologised saying it was "indefensible". The Conservative Party said four people were disciplined, but it's not clear who they are.
Milton Keynes City Council is currently controlled by a Progressive Alliance between Labour and the Liberal Democrats, but Labour is now just two seats away from having enough for a majority.
Conservative Group Leader David Hopkins said: "I am sorry to have received James' resignation from the Conservative Group but wish him well in his time as a Labour councillor and thank him for his work over a number of years."
Council leader Peter Marland said: "James has always had a reputation as an excellent ward councillor, and I am delighted that he has decided to join the Labour Party."
