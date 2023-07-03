The Ashes 2023: Bairstow dismissal just not cricket, says Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak has accused Australia of breaking the spirit of cricket over the controversial dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow on Sunday.
Batsman Bairstow was stumped in the second Ashes Test after walking away from his position in the apparent belief the over had ended.
The contentious wicket has overshadowed Australia's 43-run win against the hosts at Lord's.
Australia captain Pat Cummins said it was a fair dismissal within the rules.
But his England counterpart Ben Stokes said although he agreed Bairstow was out, he wouldn't have wanted to win a game "in that manner".
The incident led to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which owns Lord's, suspending three members over confrontations with Australia players.
Bairstow was given out after wandering out of his crease at the end of an over during the final day of the second Ashes test, with Australia's wicketkeeper Alex Carey then throwing down his stumps.
England coach Brendon McCullum said the batsman believed the umpires had declared the over finished, which would mean the ball was dead.
The dismissal was referred to the off-field third umpire, however, who decided it was still in play and Bairstow was indeed out.
Asked on Monday whether Mr Sunak believed Australia's actions were not in keeping with the spirit of cricket, his spokesman said: "Yes".
"The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn't want to win a game in the manner Australia did," the spokesman added.
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald defended his team's actions, saying he didn't see "too many issues with it".
"There is no doubt that when a player is leaving their crease that you take that opportunity," he added.
Cricket's laws say the ball is dead "when it is clear to the bowler's end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play".
Stokes said: "When is it justified that the umpires have called over? Is the on-field umpires making movement... is that enough to call over? I'm not sure.
"I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out," he added. "Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no."
The dismissal, which left England needing 178 runs with four wickets left, created a hostile atmosphere, with Australia's team being booed by the traditionally subdued Lord's crowd.
It also led to angry exchanges in the Long Room, an area outside the team dressing rooms, between Australia players Usman Khawaja and David Warner and spectators.
The MCC said it had suspended three of its members after the "completely unacceptable" scenes and apologised to the Australia team.
The BBC has contacted the High Commission of Australia in London for a comment.