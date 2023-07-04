Partygate: Police reopen investigation into Tory 'jingle and mingle' event
The Metropolitan Police is reopening an investigation into breaches of Covid regulations at a Christmas party at Conservative Party HQ.
A video of the gathering, where aides were invited to "jingle and mingle", was published by the Sunday Mirror.
Police say they will not investigate alleged gatherings at the prime minister's country home, Chequers, when Boris Johnson was PM.
But they are now investigating an event in Parliament on 8 December 2020.
According to the Guido Fawkes website, this event involved Conservative backbencher Sir Bernard Jenkin.
Sir Bernard sits on the Commons Privileges Committee, which last month published a highly critical report about Mr Johnson.
He told the BBC it was not appropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.
Mr Johnson - who stood down as an MP with a stinging attack on the committee - had accused Sir Bernard of "monstrous hypocrisy" if the allegations on the Guido Fawkes site are true.
Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie issued an apology for attending the event while Covid restrictions were in place.
The Ynys Mon MP confirmed the event took place but said she had not sent out any invitations.
The Met police investigated the December 2020 party at Tory HQ last year, after a picture emerged showing former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and Tory aides raising glasses besides buffet food, when indoor socialising was banned in the area.
In November, the Met said they were taking no further action against Mr Bailey or the others pictured.
They have now said they are reopening their inquiry, as the video published by The Mirror had not previously been provided to officers.
An invitation to the event seen by the BBC invited people to a "jingle and mingle" party.
Mr Bailey - who was given a seat in the House of Lords in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list - previously said he apologised "unreservedly" for the event, which he said had "turned into something" after he had left.
He claimed he was "very upset about the video" as he had "never seen it before".
The Liberal Democrats said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should stop Mr Bailey "from taking his seat as a peer while this investigation takes place".
The Met Police and Thames Valley Police said they would not launch an investigation into potential rule-breaking between June 2020 and May 2021 at Downing Street and Chequers.
It comes after Cabinet Office officials handed information to the two police forces after reviewing Mr Johnson's official diary, as part of preparations for the Covid inquiry.
Thames Valley police were looking into visits by Mr Johnson's family and friends to Chequers - the prime minister's country house in Buckinghamshire - during the pandemic. The Met were looking at possible further rule-breaches in Downing Street.
The Met said: "Based on an assessment of that material and an account provided regarding the diary entries, and also having sought some further clarification, the Met and Thames Valley Police have each assessed the events in their jurisdiction and concluded that they do not meet the retrospective criteria for opening an investigation."
The force said it would provide further updates "at the appropriate time".
