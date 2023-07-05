Chris Pincher standards report due on Thursday
Parliament's standards watchdog is to publish the findings of an inquiry into groping allegations against former government whip Chris Pincher on Thursday, the BBC has been told.
The report could lead to a by-election in his constituency, if a suspension of more than 10 days is agreed.
Sources familiar with the process said they expected the punishment to meet the threshold for a recall petition.
Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip after groping allegations last year.
Boris Johnson's handling of the allegations led to the downfall of his government after a wave of ministers resigned.
The standards committee's report on the investigation is expected to be published at 09:00 on Thursday.
The sanction recommended by the committee will have to be agreed by MPs.
Mr Pincher does have the right to appeal to an independent expert panel, if he can provide new evidence or point to a procedural inaccuracy.
The report follows an investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner over allegations of "actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House".
Mr Pincher currently sits as an independent member in the House of Commons.
That is because he had the Conservative whip removed when a formal complaint about him was made to the standards commissioner, which examines reports of bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct.